Deals
Every Thursday: Edible Deals
Valid 3/2/2020 – 3/3/2022
5% off Edibles All Day
See store for details.
Staff picks
Many Types of Flower to Choose From!
from Dancing Goat Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains not published per MCA 50-46-341
Strain
Hemp-Infused Goat Milk Soap
from Luna CBD
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Pre-filled Vape Cartridges
from Dancing Goat Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains not published per MCA 50-46-341
Strain
High-CBD Buds. Health without the High.
from Dancing Goat Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains not published per MCA 50-46-341
Strain
Concentrates - Cartridges, Rosins, Hash, & More
from Dancing Goat Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains not published per MCA 50-46-341
Strain
All Products
Hemp-Derived Concentrates, 1300-1700mg.
from Johnny Apple
0mg
THC
1700mg
CBD
Hemp-derived
Strain
$602 g
In-store only
CBD Powder 5mg Pack
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Hemp Derived
Strain
$3.99each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Tincture, 3600mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
3600mg
CBD
Hemp-derived
Strain
$249each
In-store only
Infused Honey, 4 oz
from Dancing Goat Gardens
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strains not published per MCA 50-46
Strain
Infused Chocolate, Regular or High Potency
from Dancing goat Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains not published per MCA 50-46
Strain
Infused Herbal Blend Tea, 20gm
from Dancing Goat Gardens
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strains not published per MCA 50-46
Strain
Infused Edibles
from Dancing Goat Gardens
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strains not published per MCA 50-46
Strain
Pre-Rolls, Choice of Strains
from Dancing Goat Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains not published per MCA 50-46-341
Strain
Thrive CBD Vape Cartridge, 200mg
from Vape Bright
0%
THC
100%
CBD
Hemp derived
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Hemp CBD Vape Cartridge, 600mg
from Flower Child
0%
THC
100%
CBD
Hemp derived
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Hemp CBD Sport Cream
from Myaderm
0mg
THC
1200mg
CBD
Hemp derived
Strain
$49.95each
In-store only
Apothecanna Body Cream, 2 oz
from Apothecanna
0mg
THC
12mg
CBD
Hemp derived
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Apothecanna Everyday Body Cream, 8oz
from Apothecanna
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Hemp derived
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Super Salve 1oz - LOCALLY MADE!
from Uniquely Living
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hemp derived
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Double Strength Pain Cream. 15gm
from Myaderm
0mg
THC
7000mg
CBD
Hemp derived
Strain
$29.95each
In-store only
Skincare 3-piece Gift Set in Gift Bag
from Hora
0mg
THC
672mg
CBD
Hemp derived
Strain
$109each
In-store only
Apothecanna Extra Strength Pain Cream, 2oz
from Apothecanna
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Hemp derived
Strain
$20each
In-store only
CBD Hemp Oil Patch
from Pure Ratios
0mg
THC
40mg
CBD
Hemp Derived
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Arizer ArGo Herbal Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$200each
In-store only
Stem Vaporizer Kit
from Johnny Apple CBD
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Gift Wrap, Choice of Patterns
from Green Card Greetings
___
THC
___
CBD
$3.99each
In-store only
Leaf Print Gift Bag w/ Tissue Paper, Large
from Green Card Greetings
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
Leaf Print Gift Bag with Tissue Paper, Medium
from Green Card Greetings
___
THC
___
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Pure CBD Cartridge
from Johnny Apple CBD
0mg
THC
375mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Respira Hemp Oil 600mg - Grape Mint
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Hemp Oil Tincture 3600mg Cinnamint Flavor
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
3600mg
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Companion
from Bluebird Botanicals
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$24.95each
In-store only
CBD Infused Dental Picks
from Vida Nu
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$29pack of 10
In-store only
Stem CBD Oil Pods
from Johnny Apple CBD
0mg
THC
375mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Dancing Goat Shirts
from Dancing Goat
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Elite Transdermal CBD Patch
from Mary's Nutritionals
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
CBD for Pets
from FlowerChild
0%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD Tincture, 500mg *THC Free*
from MedTerra
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$48each
In-store only
CBG Oil 700 Tincture (Cannabigerol)
from Flower Child
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$89each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil 500mg
from Populum
0.03mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$120each
In-store only
12