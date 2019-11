Dancing Goat Gardens provides a range of cannabis products to support the needs of a diverse patient base, including a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) intensive strains. Our products provide relief and benefit to those suffering from chronic pain, anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), cancer, glaucoma, nausea, and other conditions. Dancing Goat Gardens is proud to provide our patients with medications they need and a safe alternative to prescription opiates. Where to Find Dancing Goat Gardens: Located in The Hope Center, in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood in Missoula, Montana. Look for us on the south side of South Avenue, halfway between Shopko and the Southgate Mall. Serving Western Montana. --> From downtown and points north: Head south on Russell Ave to South Ave, turn right on South, continue through 3 traffic lights to 2145 South Ave W on the left side of South Ave. --> From the Bitterroot and points south: Take Reserve St north to South Ave, turn right on South Ave and continue on South Ave to The Hope Center, on the right side at 2145 South Ave. Our Products: Dancing Goat Gardens provides premium flower from more than 20 strains, including many cannabidiol (CBD) intensive strain options. We also offer infused products such as capsules, strain-specific waxes and rosins, and tinctures. Beyond our controlled products, come in for the most comprehensive line of CBD products available: CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD topicals, CBD facial serum and beauty products, CBD-infused lotion and body oil, and many other CBD health products. Our hemp-derived CBD products are available over the counter - experience the health benefits of CBD, no card required.