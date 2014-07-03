Dancing Gypsies Glass & Grass is a family owned & operated Recreational Cannabis shop in the beautiful Sunnyland neighborhood of Bellingham, WA. We are a funky little “mom-n-pop” weed shop committed to sharing our love of cannabis and its remarkable qualities with our valued guests. Though Gypsies at heart, we are proud to be local and a part of this amazing community. We take pride in offering a distinct selection of local farms, including Subdued Excitement, Clandestine Gardens, Casual Cannabis, Heavyweight Heights and Eagle Tree Farms. We’ve built relationships with farms across our beautiful state and our wares are carefully chosen so we may ensure our guests are buying quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates & edibles at a fair price. Our “band of gypsies” are friendly, knowledgeable and genuinely have a passion for cannabis in all its glory! We value sharing new strains & product information with our guests, building relationships and sharing a laugh or 2 before seeing you on your way. Stop by today…you’ll see on your first visit why our shop is a little different from the others. ~Find us on the corner of Kentucky & James...just a few blocks south of Trader Joe's & Kulshan Brewery, across the street from Hardware Sales~ #Keywords~Recreational Marijuana, Weed Shop, Dispensary, Marijuana, Bellingham, Ferndale, Blaine, Sunnyland Neighborhood, Everson, Lynden, Custer, Local, Daily Specials, THC, CBD, Infused, Edibles, Bud, Pot, Cannabis, 21+, Weed, Pot, Grass, Wax, Oil, Shatter, Kief, Bubble Hash, Hash, Pre-Rolls, Joints, Doobies, Dabs, Glass, Vape, Tincture, Tea, Cannabis, Best, Cheapest, Highest Quality, Guest Service Oriented **This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.