To the folks at Danish Gardens: Well done! I really like your shop. The seclusion of the industrial park is nice and the warm, friendly interior beckons one to return... and soon! The gentleman provided chill, friendly and knowledgeable service. The prices are worthy of attention considering the level of quality and care being offered!! I chose 3.5 grams of Cap Peeler, 19.22%, nice cure, dense, medium to dark green flower with brick brown hairs. My grinder wakes up citrus, a caramel and light berry notes. The sweetness carries over into the smoke through the triple filter system I use. The head high is fun and buzzy with a pleasant pressure behind the eyes. The uplifting energy this creates makes a perfect daytime, social strain. Time to hike that coastal trail my friends!