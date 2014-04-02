At DANK, you will find high quality cannabis, affordable prices and knowledgeable staff. We engage in personal relationships with our visitors for a safe and comfortable visit. We grow more than 30 top shelf strains of DANK nugs, rocking hash, and a variety of heady edies. At DANK, you can be sure you will not be left wanting more as we re-stock bud and edibles each and every day. Choose DANK for your next experience, you'll be happy you did. Believe me, we are making America DANK again. Specials every day, so don't pay retail, find the deal. We do accept DEBIT cards at the bud-bar and have an ATM in the hallway. Your keeping kind dispensary, DANK, welcomes you.