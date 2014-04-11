Follow
Valid 11/4/2014
All first time medical patients receive 10% off entire purchase
first time customers only
All Products
Tangerine Kush by Doc's Apothecary
from Doc's Apothecary
25.78%
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
HELL'S GLUE by Fox Street Wellness
from Fox Street Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Malibu Mirage
from Bloom County
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Pure Love by JGB VENTURES LLC
from JGB VENTURES LLC
5.6%
THC
11%
CBD
Pure Love
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Lucinda Williams by JGB VENTURES LLC
from JGB VENTURES LLC
29.8%
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Flo by JGB VENTURES LLC
from JGB VENTURES LLC
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Sour Diesel by JGB VENTURES LLC
from JGB VENTURES LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$100 g
In-store only
Northern Lights by Dank
from Dank
21.2%
THC
___
CBD
$100 g
In-store only
Golden Goat by Dank - Dank (Medical)
from Dank - Dank (Medical)
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$100 g
In-store only
Ghost Of LeeRoy by JGB Ventures
from JGB Ventures
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Larry OG by Dank
from Dank
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Clementine
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Banana Kush by Fox Street Wellness
from Fox Street Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Chem 91 by Fox Street Wellness
from Fox Street Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Big Smooth
from Bloom County
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Sherb Breath
from Bloom County
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Chip
from Bloom County
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Garlicane #2
from Bloom County
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Crazy Glue Live Resin by Concentrate Supply Company
from Concentrate Supply Company
80.4%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Gorilla Water Live Resin by Viola
from Viola
92%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Vader Live Resin by Viola
from Viola
82.8%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Newt Brothers Shatter WiFi GLUE
from J&P INVESTMENTS LLC
74%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Purple Kush Oil by Alchemy
from Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Newt Brothers Live Resin WILDFIRE
from J&P INVESTMENTS LLC
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Evolab Alchemy Cartridge 500mg ICE CREAM DREAM
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Concentrate Supply Co. Live Resin TANGERINE KUSH
from Concentrate Supply Company
71.5%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
OG 18 Live Resin by Concentrate Supply Company
from Concentrate Supply Company
72.1%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Viola Live Resin GLUE #4
from Viola
77.6%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Sour Violator Wax by CSC
from CSC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Chem #4 Wax by Concentrate Supply Company
from Concentrate Supply Company
70.8%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Newt Brothers Live Resin BLUEBERRY HEADBAND
from Newt Brothers
70%
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Stardawg Live Resin by Viola
from Viola
65.5%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Newt Brothers Axolotl Live Badder SPACEGOAT
from J&P INVESTMENTS LLC
70%
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Evolab Alchemy Cartridge 500mg ISLAND SWEET SKUNK
from Evolabs
___
THC
___
CBD
$400 g
In-store only
Concentrate Supply Co. Wax 9LB HAMMER
from CSC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
MOONSHINE HAZE Live Resin by VIOLA INC
from Viola
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Chem #4 Shatter by CSC
from CSC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sauce Brothers Cartridge 500mg SOUR DIESEL
from Sauce Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$500 g
In-store only
Lavender Shatter by CSC
from CSC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
H.C.E. - Phoenix Tears High CDB
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
