Welcome to DANK Medical Dispensary. Visit our medical cannabis dispensary and cultivation facility in northeast Denver to experience top-shelf, connoisseur cannabis, affordable prices, daily specials and knowledgeable staff. Since inception in 2009, we have delivered potent and terpene rich medical marijuana with strains like Sour Diesel, Deathstar, Northern Lights and Durban Poison. DANK carries top Colorado edible and concentrate brands like Mary's Medicinals, Cheeba Chew and Incredibles. For those suffering with illness, we offer Phoenix Tears (RSO) at incredible discounts. If you are looking for CBD enrichment, try our Cannatonic flower and a number of high-cannabinoid infused edibles. We engage in personal relationships with our visitors to deliver knowledgeable recommendations. We provide a low-key, comfortable atmosphere so our patients are open to be themselves. Become a member. Choose DANK as your medical grower to be enrolled in the Dank 20/20 Plan (receive an instant $50 store credit, 20% off flower, edibles, concentrates and paraphernalia and one $20 quarter per month). We are happy to accept debit cards and cash. We welcome Colorado registered patients ages 18 and up. We hope to see you soon.