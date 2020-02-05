First Time Patients Receive $10 In-Store Credit! PLUS: $10 In-Store Credit for New Patient Referrals!
Due to LARA compliance, we are not currently selling vape cartridges. We apologize for any inconvience. Feel free to give us a call with any questions (989)-778-1461. ⭐️ Deals ⭐️ $25/oz Shake $150/oz OG Star & Solstice $200/oz Juju Glue $250/oz Purple Punch + 8 NEW Strains! $10/G Flower - 5+ Strains *State Tested* $10/G Sauce 1G $15/G or 7/$100 Wax 1G 3/$100 Cannalicious Labs Live Resin 0.5G 3/$100 Tricloud Extracts Batter 1G $4 Parra CBD Water 2/$25 Wana Sour Gummies 100mg 2/$30 Kiva Confections Chocolate 180mg 🍃 FRESH DROP - State Licensed Flower 🍃 Strawberry Guava #3 By High Life Farms ZuZu #19 By High Life Farms Gorilla Haze White Cookie Blue Haze SFV OG Super Lemon Daze Orange Twist Sherbet #1 Sour OG Chemdawg Cookie Dough Papaya Kush Purple Punch Blueberry OG #1 OG Star Solstice Green Punch Sherbet Crusher Wet Dream Monkey Paw x GG#4 *Limited Supply* Juju Glue Strawberry Banana Exotic Fruit Maroon Cookie Larry OG True OG Purple Kush Godzilla Glue Sour Diesel Candyrain Gorilla Glue Shark Shock Golden Tangie Shark Shock x GG
[Instagram @DOABayCityMI] [Snapchat @DankOnArrival] [Twitter @DOABayCityMI] [Facebook DOA Bay City] NOW OFFERING FREE HOME DELIVERY🚐 & IN-STORE PICKUP 🏢 💻 To order online for delivery or pickup in store, just copy and paste the link below into your internet browser: https://www.iheartjane.com/stores/881/dank-on-arrival-doa It's as easy as creating an account, and uploading photos of your Goverment ID and MMMP Card. Click on Menu, create a cart, and register at checkout! Pickup/Delivery requirements: Must have Photo ID and MMMP card to present for verification. Cash payment only. [Delivery available within 10 mile radius | New members must register in-store at reception] 📱 To enroll in our text blast service, copy and paste the link below into your internet browser: https://enrollnow.vip/join/2512
🍯 Concentrates 🍯 [$20 Chill Medicated CBD Isolate 1G] [$25 Big Gas Live Resin 0.5G] [$30 or 4/$100 Cannalicious Labs Crumble 0.5G] [$35 or 3/$100 Cannalicious Labs Live Resin 0.5G] [$35 or 3/$100 Tricloud Extracts Batter 1G] [$40 Five Star Extracts Batter 1G] [$40 or 2/$75 Hash Freak Live Resin 1G] [$40 or 3/$110 High Life Farms Live Resin Sugar 1G] [$45 or 2/$80 Savage Extracts Crumble 1G] [$50 or 2/$95 Highway 710 Sauce 1G] [$52 or 2/$100 SHO Live Rosin 1G] [$60 or 2/$105 Humble Bee Live Resin 1G] [$60 or 2/$95 Five Star Extracts Live/Sugar Sauce 1G] 🍫🍬 Edibles 🍫🍬 [$10 District Edibles Gummies 100mg] [$10 Choice Labs Soft Chews 100mg] [$15 Kushy Punch Gummies 100mg] [$20 Kiva Terra Bites 100mg] [$20 Kiva Chocolate Bars 180mg] [$20 Midnight Roots Chocolate Bars 185mg] [$25 Parra CBD Gummies 300mg] 📞 Please call ahead for product availability, products move fast daily! 📞