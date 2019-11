Partpat98 on June 17, 2019

This was my first visit to this dispensary and I was so blessed to have Madysen for my budtender she was kind and courteous I always feel so rushed when picking up my meds and she didn’t mind that I was taking my time as well as helped me find strains based on my symptoms which at most dispos when I ask this they usually seem to throw me whatever strain they feel like the quality of service and atmosphere makes it undoubtable that I will be headed back very soon!