DrSwank on June 20, 2019

Dropping my review to a 2 from 5. Still good prices but the service has gotten questionable, they have a broken review system, and the management is not very cool. Had a bad experience a couple weeks ago and filled out their survey. A manager called back to make things right with a discount. The next time I came in I asked about this discount and was told by that manager's manager that it's something they don't do and now the guy who was trying to make things right is going to be in trouble to save 5 bucks. Was told things would get "figured out" and never heard back. Weird for a place that has a return policy and all these perks, but can't right a wrong to a burned customer? The last two visits I have also felt like I am being given "closeout" product when asking for suggestions. Used to be a pretty cool place but high turnover and a broken customer service review system and managers that seem to care more about who is giving out discounts more than a customer who had a bad experience with no follow up is just bad . Seaweed cannabis and White Rabbit are nearby and they have always been awesome to me]