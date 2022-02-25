Our team set out in 2020 to build out a top end cultivation site to produce high end affordable medical cannabis. In 2021 we started our cultivation practices and we are now stocked up and ready to bring you best in class cannabis products. Our product line includes cannabis flower, concentrates and vape cartridges, edibles, pre-rolls, and more. We are constantly looking to innovate and create new products so keep an eye out for our special small batch drops and sign up on our website mailing list to get notified before the general public. Danksy's is a "delivery first" company, meaning that we do not have a brick and mortar store for you to visit, but instead have professional drivers to bring your product directly to you. This approach helps us provide you with a better product at a better price. We can deliver anywhere in the state of Maine, and with large enough orders we will deliver for free. Additionally, we are partnering with several dispensaries around the state of Maine to provide in store products for customers looking for that type of experience. If you have a favorite store that you would like our products available at, please let us know. So far our top products are our Ice Cream (Edibles), Live Resin (Concentrates and Vape Carts), and our Strawberry Cough and White Chocolate (Cannabis Flowers). Our strains are changing every month, but if you are looking for something specific, just reach out via email and we will work with you to provide the best possible solution.