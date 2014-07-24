Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are Fairfield County CT's only Medical Marijuana Dispensary, Located in Bethel Ct. We are looking forward to serving our CT MM clients while providing a holistic approach. Yoga, Reiki, Meditation, Counseling will also be offered at our location weekly nutritional seminars on juicing and more! Call us today @ 203-909-6869