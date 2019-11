Jafrey1 on November 8, 2019

Yeah Buddy! Deanz Greenz continues to dominate the competition. The budtenders absolutely rock and are always happy to help find the perfect product for you! Zac was amazing in helping us find all the goodies we were looking for. My brother came in from out of town and Zac made sure to help us find the perfect products for us. 5 stars all the way!