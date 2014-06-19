ALL PRICES ADVERTISED ARE INCLUDING TAX! Welcome to Deanz Greenz on Sandy Blvd!! We are the largest dispensary closest to PDX airport with the best variety and prices!! We are a locally owned dispensary that thrives to provide all the best local products with the most affordable prices. We welcome everyone to come and check out some product and interact with our educated and professonal budtenders. Here at Deanz Greenz we strive to be the best with customer service being the number one priority. We have every day daily specials as listed below! Mid Shelf Monday: 20% off of Mid shelf Flower!! $30 half OZ Tuesday and top shelf Tuesday: $30 dollar half OZ all day and top shelf flower for mid shelf price! Waxy Wednesday: 20% off selected brands of dabs Thirsty Thursday: 20% off all THC drinks, syrups and tinctures Feel good Friday: 20% off all CBD products and topicals Customer Appreciation Friday: All premium flower at MID shelf price Stock up Saturday: 20% off any half OZ of flower from mid shelf to premium shelf Sunday Funday: $30 half OZ all day We have a happy hour special from 4:20 to 7:10 every day to save 15% off on all paraphernalia that you might be in need of for your partaking experience. We love to support our veterans! With proof of service we honor a 15% discount store wide every day of the week. We also respect our elders so with that we also do a 15% discount store wide with proof of i.d to show your +55. Come visit either of our locations open 365 days a year! Monday - Friday: 7 a.m to 10 p.m Sat - Sun: 9 a.m to 10 p.m YEAH BUDDY! Deanz Greenz Sandy Blvd. phone number: 971-225-0758 Address: 10415 NE Sandy Blvd. Portland Oregon 97220