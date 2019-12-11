373 products
Munch N' Crunch Mondays 25% off Edibles
Valid 9/23/2019 – 12/29/2020
25% off of all edibles.
Deal is only available on Mondays & Sundays
All Products
M/O - Deep Sleep SHAKE
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - True OG
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Cream Pie Kush [#1 ERRL Cup 2019]
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Monkey Brains
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - San Fernando Valley
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
San Fernando Valley
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Kush Mints AF #8
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HMH - Super Lemon Haze
from High Mountain Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Kush Mints AF #9
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Kush Cake #7
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
H/M - Harlequin High CBD
from High Mountain Health
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Frost Machine
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Lava Cake
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Sluricane
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Vanilla Frost
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Kush Cake #6
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Animal Cake
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Candy Rain #9
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Lemon Sweet Tart
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Candy Rain #11
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Napali Pink
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Napali Pink
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Blackberry Fire
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Strawberry Cheesecake
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Blueberry Muffin
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Do-Sa-Do
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - J-1
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
J1
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HMH - CBD Critical Mass
from High Mountain Health
0%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Wedding Cake
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Skywalker OG
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker Alien
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Purple Punch
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Deep Sleep
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Deep Sleep
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Super Glue
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - THC Bomb
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Black Cherry Soda
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Chiesel
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - GG5 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #5)
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
New Glue
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Indica SHAKE
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Sativa SHAKE
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O - Valley OG
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sin Valley OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M/O CRUMBLE - Animal Cookies
from Mohave Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
