LadyLundy25
I want to first start by saying, everyone of the bud tenders and the front desk was very helpful, educational and professional. Now, the bad. As a first time patient I find it very upsetting that you think its appropriate to tell a patient that if you forfeit your first time special that you cant have any specials. For THREE visits! SERIOUSLY?! Not everyone wants a first time special. Not only that, you are NOT a new dispensary so you have NO need or right to do this. Also, is running a dispensary so hard you cant keep leafly up to date on your specials or product? Or is management just that lazy? Either way, I would ONLY reccomend the bud tenders as they were AMAZING. But who ever made the rule of no specials just lost a patient along with anyone I know around the area. Speaking of, probably be better for all patients if the patients find a local caregiver. They have better deals and wont screw you over.
Hi LadyLundy25, We appreciate your review and feedback, however we would love to clear this up with you. There may have been a misunderstanding on the day you came in. The way our new patient deals work is that you have the option to take the Daily Deal, Sale of that day, or your New Patient Deals. Unfortunately we just cannot combine several deals into one. If it is your first deal of the series of four New Patient Deals and you choose to apply a different deal to your order, you will still have the three remaining New Patient Deals to choose from on your next order. You will NEVER have to forgo all New Patient Deals at one time. You have the choice on what deals you apply towards your purchase. I greatly apologize for the mix-up and experience you had. Please reach out to us and talk to our store manager so we can obtain your information to make sure you are taken care of the next time you visit our store.