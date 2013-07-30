LadyLundy25 on October 27, 2019

I want to first start by saying, everyone of the bud tenders and the front desk was very helpful, educational and professional. Now, the bad. As a first time patient I find it very upsetting that you think its appropriate to tell a patient that if you forfeit your first time special that you cant have any specials. For THREE visits! SERIOUSLY?! Not everyone wants a first time special. Not only that, you are NOT a new dispensary so you have NO need or right to do this. Also, is running a dispensary so hard you cant keep leafly up to date on your specials or product? Or is management just that lazy? Either way, I would ONLY reccomend the bud tenders as they were AMAZING. But who ever made the rule of no specials just lost a patient along with anyone I know around the area. Speaking of, probably be better for all patients if the patients find a local caregiver. They have better deals and wont screw you over.