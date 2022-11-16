Daily Deals!

Valid 11/14/2022 - 4/23/2023

All discounts will be applied at the time of purchase. -- Mohave Happy Hour -- Monday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Limited Mohave Select Strains Markdown 1/$30, 2/$50, 3/$60 Specified strains only. While supplies last. Not stackable with any other deal or promotion. Mondays - 30% Off ALL Mohave Products Purchase Mohave and receive one entry for a chance to win a Mohave Half OZ! Drawing takes place weekly and winner announced every Tuesday. (excludes in-house 1/8ths priced $25 or less) Tuesdays - Buy 1 Get 1 Free on various items! BOGO deals vary at each location. Please see individual store for their specific Tuesday daily deals. Wednesday - Wear or buy Mohave/Debbie’s Gear or be in your work uniform and receive 15% Off Entire Order! Everyone gets to spin the prize wheel! Thursdays - Medical Card holders receive 25% off the entire order. Fridays - Free Mohave Pre-Roll with every $50 spent. Limit 2. Saturdays - 5 Grams of Shatter for $90 & Participating Edible Brands Discounts. Sundays - 20% off Bath Bombs, Topicals, Tinctures, Mohave RSO, and other participating brands. While Supplies Last. Senior Daily Discount - Seniors get 10% off regular priced items every day. Veteran Daily Discount - Veterans get 15% off regular priced items every day.

** Tax Not Included. While Supplies last. Discounts applied at purchase upon verification of eligibility. Can not combine discounts. Restrictions may apply. Management reserves all rights.