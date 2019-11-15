Follow
Deep Roots Cannabis
541-636-4548
264 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 148
Show All 69
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
Daily Deals!
- Monday: 10% off of all Pre-Rolls - Tuesday: 15% off of ALL Edibles - Wednesday:10% off of ALL Topicals - Thursday: Throwback Discount - Friday: 15% off of Platinum Tier Bud - Saturday: 15% off of ALL Extracts - Sunday: 15% off of ALL HIGH CBD Products (51% CBD or higher)
Daily Deals!
- Monday: 10% off of all Pre-Rolls - Tuesday: 15% off of ALL Edibles - Wednesday:10% off of ALL Topicals - Thursday: Throwback Discount - Friday: 15% off of Platinum Tier Bud - Saturday: 15% off of ALL Extracts - Sunday: 15% off of ALL HIGH CBD Products (51% CBD or higher)
All Products
Sour Cyclone
from Meraki Gardens
9.97%
THC
7.65%
CBD
Sour Cyclone
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Birthday Cake
from Meraki Gardens
20.3%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Birthday Cake
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
TJ'S CBD
from TJ's Gardens
0.54%
THC
13.39%
CBD
TJ's CBD
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GODHEAD GREEN
from OCA
22.36%
THC
0%
CBD
godhead green
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dragon Desert Frost
from Yerba Buena
0.74%
THC
17.25%
CBD
Blue Dragon
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz
from Injoy Cannabis
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
THE BIZZ
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Cannassentials
21.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pele's Cookies
from Bryan Family Gardens
26.54%
THC
0%
CBD
PELES COOKIES
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbert
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelateria
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.77%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GELATERIA
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Meraki Gardens
21.3%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sugar Cane
from OCA
27.23%
THC
0%
CBD
SUGAR CANE
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Aurora
from oregon's own
16.01%
THC
0%
CBD
AURORA
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skunktek's Send Off
from Meraki Gardens
27.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
SKUNKTEKS SEND OFF
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sm@rties
from Dr. Jolly's
22.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
SM@RTIES
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittlez
from Higher Minds Horticulture
18.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
from Higher Minds Horticulture
20.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Dawg
from F and J Farms
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Dawg
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BANANA PUDDINTAIN
from Eugreen Farms
26.16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Rain #8
from Dr. Jolly's
22.71%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GOLDEN PINEAPPLE
from Wisely Organics
20.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sidetracked
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
26.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SUNDAE DRIVER #2
from Dr. Jolly's
27.23%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Copy of Sm@rties
from Dr. Jolly's
22.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
*MENU PRICES INCLUDE ALL TAXES - CASH ONLY - ATM AVAILABLE*
from No Brand
1%
THC
1%
CBD
no strain
Strain
$2ATM Fee
In-store only
ACDC * Nitro Live Sauce*
from Echo Electuary
2.2%
THC
54.1%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$37.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack Herer *Dabbable*
from Buddies Brand
76.8%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$30OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Kush *Dabbable*
from Buddies Brand
78.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$30OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Clementine *Hater Tears*
from Dirty Arm Farm
75.22%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$37.5OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Ghost Breath X Sophies Breath *Pull N' Snap*
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
73.29%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Ghostbreath
Strain
$21OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbert *Living Dead Resin*
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
73.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbert
Strain
$30OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
DutchTreat
from Sterling Gold Extracts
62.1%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$17OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem 91 x MIO
from Sterling Gold Extracts
67.5%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Chem 91 x MIO
Strain
$17OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
91 Larry
from Sterling Gold Extracts
66.69%
THC
0%
CBD
91 Larry
Strain
$17OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Jack *Caviar*
from Oregrown
75.8%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Critical Jack
Strain
$35OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Grease Monkey *Live Terps On The Rocks*
from Echo Electuary
75.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$40OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Extreme Cream *Hater Tears*
from Dirty Arm Farm
77.8%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Extreme Cream
Strain
$37.5OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Zkittles X Sensi Star
from Beehive Extracts
83.05%
THC
1.14%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$17OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Casper OG *Diamonds&Sauce*
from Dirty Arm Farm
69.58%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Casper OG
Strain
$35OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry AK *Live Resin*
from Capital Cannabis
79.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$20OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
1234567