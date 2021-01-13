Deep Roots Harvest - Mesquite (MED)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Deep Roots Harvest - Mesquite (MED)
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
195 Willis Carrier Canyon, Mesquite, NV
License 76932330735853788850
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-8:30pm
8am-8:30pm
8am-8:30pm
8am-8:30pm
8am-8:30pm
8am-8:30pm
8am-8:30pm