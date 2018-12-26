WJ33 on April 13, 2019

Very rude employees only good thing is the atmosphere. Went in looking for a certain product that they didn’t have in stock. Okay no big deal it happens. So I asked the price of the same item with the 60 capsules instead of the 15 capsules just for them to say well its $200 very rudely as if I couldn’t afford it. So when I had to pull out my wallet to pay for another item they saw the amount of cash I had in my wallet. Guess what happened?!They tried to act all nice and asked if I still wanted the item but with the way I was treated they don’t deserve any money. You should probably teach your employees not to judge a book by its cover. Go to tokyo smoke its better anyways.