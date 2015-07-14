At Denver Dispensary, we are committed to providing our clients with the highest-quality cannabis and medicine available, and at the most affordable prices. Denver Dispensary’s plants are all grown locally and mindful of organics by people who care about quality. We offer high-end strains of medical marijuana and recreational marijuana, from Platinum Cookies to Lemon G. Our professional, friendly staff is always happy to help you choose which one is right for you. We are very knowledgeable on the medicinal qualities cannabis provides and can also guide you in the right direction if you’re just looking to use marijuana to have a good time recreationally! Here at the Denver Dispensary, we also offer a wide selection of edibles and concentrates, like cookies and candies from Love's Oven, Dutch Girl and Mountain High, plus salves and tinctures by Mary's Medicinals. Denver Dispensary has it all. No smoking? No problem! At Denver Dispensary, you can eat, drink or vape your medicine too! For OIL day, try something from The Clear, Craft Concentrates, Incredible Extracts or some shatter from Bonfire Cannabis Co. Denver Dispensary is conveniently located just northeast of highway I-25 and highway I-70. Go north on Vasquez Blvd. from I-70 and Denver Dispensary is on the west side frontage road of Vasquez Blvd. Denver Dispensary is on your way out of Denver International Airport (DIA), on your way into Denver to have fun, and also on your way across I-70 into the Rocky Mountains. Make Denver Dispensary your destination location for obtaining marijuana in Colorado!