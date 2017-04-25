Denver Kush Club is your go-to spot for the finest collection of buds, concentrates and edibles. We're located in the heart of Five Points - close to Downtown Denver - and open to Medical Patients and Recreational shoppers 21+. Our budtenders are happy to show you our quality selection of bud and help you choose the right strain for you! Check out our menu to see our specials on 1/8ths and ounces of flower. We offer amazing wax, shatter, live resin and cartridges that are all made by our own lab, Kush Concentrates. We also carry O.Pen and Pax cartridges and several different kinds of vape pens. Every Wednesday you can get great deals on all of our concentrate products. Our shelves are stocked with some the tastiest edibles that Colorado has to offer. On Tuesdays and Thursdays we have the best prices on all of your favorite brands - Incredibles Chocolate, Wana Gummies, Cheeba Chews, Keef Cola, Lucky Edibles & more! We also carry several options for CBD products, as well as topicals like Apothecanna Lotion and Mary's Medicinal Patches. Medical shoppers also receive great benefits for becoming our of primary patients. We love our members and our members love us. Come see us at Denver Kush Club - and you'll find out why DKC is more than just a club!