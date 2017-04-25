Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Become a Medical Member at DKC! Valid now Members receive two $90 benefits every month! These include a $90 ounce of any strain or a $90 quarter of concentrate - your choice of 7 grams of our wax, shatter, live resin and sauce (limit 2/7 sauce). Members also receive either a $10 eighth or a $10 gram of concentrate every month. Extended plant count members get DOUBLE the benefits! (four $90 and two $10 per month) Prices listed are out the door, get an eighth for a penny with first purchase upon signover. All legal purchasing limits apply.

$70 Ounce Specials! Valid now Select Ounces $70 out the door! Select Strains. Based on availability. No extra discounts apply. Limit 2

Special on Kush Concentrates! Valid now Select grams of wax and shatter for $13 out the door! No extra discounts apply.

Monday - Discount 1/8th! Valid now Come on a Monday and get any eighth for $18.58 (+tax) Limit 1 discounted 1/8th per patient

Tuesday - Discount Topicals Valid now Receive 10% off on all Topical products every Tuesday! Maximum 20% discount.

Wax Wednesday Valid now On Wednesdays you'll get wax, shatter, live resin & cartridges at 10% off. Maximum 20% discount.

Thursday - Discount Edibles Valid now Come on in every Thursday to receive 10% off our entire selection of tasty edibles. Maximum 20% discount.

Joint Friday! Valid now Every Friday patients get a Joint for a penny! Limit 1 - must be with a purchase