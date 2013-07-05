Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Desert Bloom Re-leaf Center is a holistic healthcare facility licensed by the State of Arizona to dispense medical cannabis. We also offer related products and healthcare services.
First Time Patients:
Choose From:
BOGO GRAM of Regular Flower
BOGO 1/8TH of Regular Flower or
BOGO 1/4 of Regular Flower
Wake N Bake (7am-10am, 7pm-10pm)
**15% off all Concentrates. WSL!
Everyday Deals:
**Buy 4 Pre-Rolls, Get the 5th one Free! WSL!
**15% off edibles and cartridges
Seniors, Students & Veterans - 10% off all Regularly priced items in store!
Birthday Gram
** Stop in on your Birthday and get a free gram on this house!
Patient Referral
** Refer a Friend and get a pre-roll as our way of saying thanks!
Open Daily from 7am-10pm
We Deliver!