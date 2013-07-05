Desert Bloom Re-leaf Center is a holistic healthcare facility licensed by the State of Arizona to dispense medical cannabis. We also offer related products and healthcare services. First Time Patients: Choose From: BOGO GRAM of Regular Flower BOGO 1/8TH of Regular Flower or BOGO 1/4 of Regular Flower Wake N Bake (7am-10am, 7pm-10pm) **15% off all Concentrates. WSL! Everyday Deals: **Buy 4 Pre-Rolls, Get the 5th one Free! WSL! **15% off edibles and cartridges Seniors, Students & Veterans - 10% off all Regularly priced items in store! Birthday Gram ** Stop in on your Birthday and get a free gram on this house! Patient Referral ** Refer a Friend and get a pre-roll as our way of saying thanks! Open Daily from 7am-10pm We Deliver!