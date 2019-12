Yoartee on August 1, 2018

I got nothing but Love within me for all meds shops. First time patient at this facility also an out of state patient - bud tender lacked knowledge on its own deals or even specials they have - there profile says free gift for first time patient, this isn’t so. Asked about a discount or deal for a first time patient they have none - I’m from outta state I’m use to paying a taxes on all transactions. This shop I paid $20.00 of taxes I wish I was made aware of this beforehand -seeing is believing. Upon arrival to the bud desk, I asked to the flower I was purchasing to my surprise I wasn’t even allowed to see what I was buying nevertheless smell it. - upon arrival to my destination all I had in mind was to enjoy my “Cali meds “ to my suprise this doesn’t even come close to being quality, I’m not a big smoker I limit my usage substantially but I required almost 3x the amount I would need compared to other meds out here in Phoenix. The discreet package and the Chong bottle where the meds would be are favorable and just fabulous This was the only positive about the shop Overall I was very disappointed by every anomaly I analyzed and was baffled by the lack of true care for customers