Deals
First Time Patients will receive $20 OFF their purchase total OR a FREE Select 300mg Cartridge Vape. Also, when you refer a patient to Desert Rose for the first time, you get $20 off your total purchase or a FREE Select 300mg Cartridge Vape . and they Receive our First Time Patient Deal. Birthday Deal - On the day of, before or after your birthday, receive a FREE Select 300mg Cartridge Vape or $20 OFF your purchase total. **NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE USED SAME DAY, NO EXCEPTIONS.** Subject to change / Restrictions apply / Limited time only
