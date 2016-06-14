FunsizeNell on November 1, 2019

I think this place is really unprofessional. I never get good vibes from the bud tenders one in particular Ryan. Horrible customer service! I bought a half and weighted it when I got home. It was under. So now I ask can it be weighted everytime I come and now I getting the answer...the manager isn't here so they can't weight it. They are never really busy but somehow it always takes them nearly 15 mins to call my name. It it wasn't for the deal...I'd never come here.