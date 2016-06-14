Popps
Check out the cool rock art around the parking lot. It just fits in at Desert Rose. Owl be back!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Check out the cool rock art around the parking lot. It just fits in at Desert Rose. Owl be back!
Location is not issue! IT’S WHAT I SEE AS YOUR GREED! Last year, you appreciated your customers. This year... NO & your Veteran’s Day “specials”... SHOPPING YOURE SO SMART, freddo
Started going to Desert Rose a few months ago and have been nothing but happy. Even when lines are long on a Friday afternoon when Select cartridges are on BOGO, they move quick. Deals are good, they have a variety of edible options and flower is great. Loyalty points add up quick too!
Friendly and Quick Customer service. Would shop here again when I’m on this side of Phoenix
haven't been in minute but desert rose always been my favorite
They have pretty good deals. I only buy concentrate so I can’t comment on their flower quality. They have some of the best deals in AZ, but their wait times are getting a little ridiculous. I can’t be waiting 45-60min every time. I kinda feel like if the bud tenders talked a little less it would go quicker, but sometimes people are just chatty.
I loved coming in to see Nick he was way too helpful and got me the best hard of each strain, the mans needs a raise
I went here for my first time dispensary experience and absolutely loved it. Taylor was very helpful, informative, and personable. He made it a very chill, inviting experience.
I think this place is really unprofessional. I never get good vibes from the bud tenders one in particular Ryan. Horrible customer service! I bought a half and weighted it when I got home. It was under. So now I ask can it be weighted everytime I come and now I getting the answer...the manager isn't here so they can't weight it. They are never really busy but somehow it always takes them nearly 15 mins to call my name. It it wasn't for the deal...I'd never come here.
trash herb sorry to say it but someone had to. full of premie seeds and full grown seeds everytime i go in im disapointed with myself for going the staff is always helpful and friendly but like i said the weed is trash