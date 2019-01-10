Follow
Desert's Finest *Sales*
Valid 10/1/2019 – 12/8/2019
•Brass Knuckles 1G Vape Cartridges - 1G $39 or 2G for $75• • FLAVOR 1G Sauce WAS $35 NOW $30 (15% OFF)• •SUBLIME: [Secrets] Sauce Vape Cartridge .5G $35• • ACME Disposable Pens - Buy Two for $25 (available in CBD:THC 1:1 Lemon Zkittlez • •Winberry 1G Vape Cartridges $40 (30% OFF)•
All taxes included. Other discounts are not applicable to sale items.
All Products
Ill OG (3.5G)
from Los Angeles Kush
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Ill OG
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
OG Kush
from Island
18.6%
THC
0.03%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Weekend Warrior
from Candor Collections
27.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Weekend Warrior
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
MAC 1
from UpNorth Humboldt
21.11%
THC
0.04%
CBD
MAC 1
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Red Box (1G)
from Los Angeles Kush
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Box
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Orange Cookies
from Cookies
20.23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$62⅛ ounce
$62⅛ ounce
Mimosa
from Island
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
MOON ROCK Original Gangstar
from Caviar Gold
30.89%
THC
2.38%
CBD
Original Gangstar
Strain
$100⅛ ounce
$100⅛ ounce
MOON ROCK Strong Berry
from Caviar Gold
34.19%
THC
3.16%
CBD
Strong Berry
Strain
$100⅛ ounce
$100⅛ ounce
LUNAR MODULES Snoochie Boochies
from Caviar Gold
24.9%
THC
10.7%
CBD
Snoochie Boochies
Strain
$100⅛ ounce
$100⅛ ounce
Papaya
from CRU Cannabis
19.66%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Cake Batter
from Cookies
20.95%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Cake Batter
Strain
$62⅛ ounce
$62⅛ ounce
Noriega
from Cookies
22.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Noriega
Strain
$62⅛ ounce
$62⅛ ounce
Lemonchello #10
from Cookies
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonchello #10
Strain
$62⅛ ounce
$62⅛ ounce
Kushberry Cheesecake (1G)
from Los Angeles Kush
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Kushberry Cheesecake
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Mother's Milk
from CRU Cannabis
19.79%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Mother's Milk
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Black Gelato (1G)
from Los Angeles Kush
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Gelato
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Pink Sherbet
from CRU Cannabis
20.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Sherbet
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Jack Herer
from High Garden
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Maui Wowie
from High Garden
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Cookie Glue
from High Garden
20.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Glue
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Sincere: Garanimals
from Sherbinskis
28.31%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Garanimals
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Sincere - Lava Cake
from Sherbinskis
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Lemon (1/8)
from Pacific Stone
10.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Jack Herer (.5G)
from Kingpen
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
PR OG (oz)
from Pacific Stone
15.67%
THC
0%
CBD
PR OG
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
805 Glue (oz)
from Pacific Stone
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
805 Glue
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
GMO Crashers
from Cookies
18%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Crashers
Strain
$62⅛ ounce
$62⅛ ounce
Sincere: Lemon Cream
from Sherbinskis
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cream
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Dream Queen
from High Garden
20.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Kush Mints
from The Cure Company
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Kush Mints
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Gelato
from The Cure Company
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Sunset Sherbert
from CRU Cannabis
22.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Sincere: Sundae Driver
from Sherbinskis
20.02%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
HIGH - CBD
from Bird Valley Organics
3%
THC
59%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Sincere - The Mac
from Sherbinskis
28%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Ill OG (1G)
from Los Angeles Kush
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Ill OG
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Northern Haze (1G)
from Valy Cali Farm
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Haze
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
Maui Wowie Shake
from Valy Cali Farm
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$14⅛ ounce
$14⅛ ounce
Cookie Glue Shake
from Valy Cali Farm
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Glue
Strain
$14⅛ ounce
$14⅛ ounce
