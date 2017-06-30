Diamond Cannabis is located at 300 SW Sixth St. in historic downtown Grants Pass. Come on in and say "Hi!" while you check out our showroom floor; with a large selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and tinctures. Whether you're experienced or brand new to the world of Cannabis our friendly, knowledgeable team is here to help find the perfect product for you! At Diamond Cannabis, we believe in the power of community, integrity, and having fun! We're committed to operating in a sustainable manner and with the utmost integrity to enhance the positive economic, environmental, and social impacts of its business while maximizing the resources of the cultivation process. Our commitment is guided by the principles of social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and economic sustainability. At Diamond Cannabis, we believe people come first. Our customers are the source and heart of our business; our customers will be our walking testimony to the industry standards we set in Southern Oregon. That's why we are fully committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our employees and customers as we establish strong, lasting, and respectful relationships. To do this, we collaborate with the city of Grants Pass directly and through local community leaders in the Southern Oregon area, sharing information and striving to better understand every individual's needs and expectations. To make it easy for both sides involved, we've included the taxes within the prices!