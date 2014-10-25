Diamond Green Recreational Marijuana is Tacoma's finest and friendliest marijuana retailer--serving adults 21 years and older. No medical card required, just a valid Government Issued I.D. We are Cash only, but have an ATM inside our lobby! We offer free marijuana related magazines in our lovely lounge area. We look forward to seeing you at Diamond Green! Diamond Green offers a wide variety of marijuana strains, pre-rolled joints, concentrates including BHO, co2 oil, hash, keif, and caviar. We also carry a wide assortment of vapor pens, vapor cartridges, as well as, locally blown glass pipes and bongs. Here at Diamond Green we take pride in offering a large selection of high quality products at a range of prices to be compatible with any budget! Directions From I-5 -Take I-5 South/North until exit 132b; take exit 132b toward WA-16 W. and merge onto WA-16 W. -Take 2nd exit for Union Ave. -Turn right onto Union Ave. -Turn left onto south 12th St. (Destination is on the left, one block past Proctor St.) We are proud to consistently offer a variety of $10 grams and $25 3.5 gram deals!! Inventories, percentages and selections change frequently, just ask us about availability in shop!! https://s3.amazonaws.com/leafly-s3/logos/ZfoYGd2TCz3f80hbTvgU_diamond+green+old+leafly+cover+photo.jpg We are proud to now accommodate MMJ Patients in WA State by creating recognition cards that exempt patients from local and state taxes. We are limited on our amount of Marijuana-consultants on our staff and therefore, you should give us a call if thinking about coming in to get your card created (as we are not always staffed with appropriate/necessary Medical-consultants).