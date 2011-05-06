DiamondTREE is a medical and recreational cannabis corporation specializing in cannabis retail. Established in 2010 by founder Sam Stapleton, the company has grown into a statewide dispensary chain with locations in Central and Western Oregon. Serving Larkspur, Mountain View, the Old Farm, and Alfalfa, DiamondTREE is convenient to Mt. Bachelor, Deschutes or Brasada. DiamondTREE stocks hundreds of cannabis-infused products which can be ordered online or through their mobile app and are always available at store locations, seven days a week. DiamondTREE is proud to partner with Belushi's Vault, Meraki Gardens, TKO and Bend Bud company to bring only the best bud to customers. Supporting all kinds of consumption, DiamondTREE carries Select CBD Tinctures and Concentrates, plus oils by Claywolf and Dab Factory. Try Beaucoup's fruity hard candy's or WYLD's vitamin-infused gummies for an experience packed with flavor. "Our goal is to redefine what one may expect when they come into a cannabis retail establishment. Redefine their knowledge and understanding, their acceptance of cannabis as a medical remedy and recreational preference, and most importantly to reverse the negative stigma that still impacts this industry. Every expectation of what it means to be a cannabis user can be redefined with a single positive experience and we work hard every day to ensure that anyone and everyone who walks through the door receives that experience." ig: @diamondtree_bend Voted Best of Central Oregon by readers of SOURCE Weekly (2016 & 2017)