366 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 45
Show All 73
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$500
All Products
Hulk Pops
from Diego Pellicer
19.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Hulk Pops
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Sunset
from Cuban Crew
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Sunset
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Cheeze
from Diego Pellicer
16.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheeze
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Cuban Crew
17.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Kush
from Diego Pellicer
23.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Pie
from Diego Pellicer
15.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Pie
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crescendo
from Cuban Crew
25.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Crescendo RBx1
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Apricot
from Diego Pellicer
19.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Apricot
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Harambe
from Diego Pellicer
16.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Harambe
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies N' Cream
from Diego Pellicer
20.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M.A.C
from Bloom County
28.77%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from Cuban Crew
23.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Dog x GSC
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zurcules
from Diego Pellicer
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Hurcules x Zkittles
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4
from Diego Pellicer
22.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from Diego Pellicer
27.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Scott's OG
from Diego Pellicer
22.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Scott's OG
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Craft Live Resin 1g
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.031 g
In-store only
Green Dot FSE 500mg Cartridge
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Passion Z
Strain
$49½ g
In-store only
Fuego Live Resin 500mg Cartridge
from Fuego
78.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Wifi
Strain
$39½ g
In-store only
Dablogic Solventless Hash Oil 500mg Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawnana Berry
Strain
$59½ g
In-store only
Craft Sesh Distillate Cartridge 500mg
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Call for strain availability
Strain
$21½ g
In-store only
Craft Panacea Live Resin Cartridge 500mg
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Harmony Sauce Cartridge 500mg
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Call for strain availability!
Strain
$39½ g
In-store only
Kush Masters Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$231 g
In-store only
Harmony Shatter 1g
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$231 g
In-store only
Green Dot Shatter
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
Kush Masters Wax 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Lab 303 Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.021 g
In-store only
Binske Diamonds & Sauce 1g
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Kush Masters Live Rosin 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$591 g
In-store only
Ascend High Terpene Cartridge 500mg
from Ascend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$59½ g
In-store only
Ascend Relax 500mg
from Ascend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49½ g
In-store only
Ascend Activate 500mg
from Ascend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49½ g
In-store only
Ascend Bliss 500mg
from Ascend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49½ g
In-store only
Prism Pod 500mg
from Pyramid
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$44½ g
In-store only
Harmony Sauce Pax Pod Hybrid 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$59½ g
In-store only
Harmony Sauce Pax Pod Indica 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$59½ g
In-store only
Evolab Colors Sweet Melon DISPOSABLE 300mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21300 mg
In-store only
Evolab Colors Strawberry Lemonade DISPOSABLE 300mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21300 mg
In-store only
High Terpene CO2 Oil Syringe 1000mg
from Northern Standard
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Blueberry
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
12345 ... 10