Follow
Diego Pellicer - South Denver
303-862-5169
77 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 21
Show All 20
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$1748
Deals
Super High Testing Ounces for $104.14 featured strain being the Rainmaker 29.26% !!!
Valid 11/8/2019 – 1/1/2020
Colins OG 30.25% and Green Crack 24.21% ! With our featured strain being the Rainmaker 29.26% !!! While supplies last, tax not included
While Supplies Last and please call the store for availability. Deal only valid at the Broadway location. Tax not included in pricing.
Super High Testing Ounces for $104.14 featured strain being the Rainmaker 29.26% !!!
Valid 11/8/2019 – 1/1/2020
Colins OG 30.25% and Green Crack 24.21% ! With our featured strain being the Rainmaker 29.26% !!! While supplies last, tax not included
While Supplies Last and please call the store for availability. Deal only valid at the Broadway location. Tax not included in pricing.
All Products
Layer Cake
from Diego Pellicer
26.7%
THC
___
CBD
$24.04⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
White Rhino
from Diego Pellicer
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$64.1½ oz
In-store only
Grape Kush
from Diego Pellicer
___
THC
___
CBD
$116.181 oz
In-store only
Legend of Brulee
from Diego Pellicer
0%
THC
___
CBD
$20.03⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack Flash
from GHT LLC
21.46%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Jack Flash
Strain
$24.04⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights
from GHT LLC
21.08%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$24.04⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Flo
from GHT LLC
20.92%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$24.04⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from GHT LLC
24.07%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$9991 g
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from GHT LLC
17.81%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$24.04⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Presidential Kush
from GHT LLC
26.15%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$24.04⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour OG
from Diego Pellicer
19.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$20.03⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MAC
from Diego Pellicer
25.86%
THC
___
CBD
$28.04⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour 91 Pie #8
from Diego Pellicer
22.92%
THC
___
CBD
$24.04⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Borealis
from Diego Pellicer
15.9%
THC
___
CBD
$24.04⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake
from Diego Pellicer
17.41%
THC
___
CBD
$20.03⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bazookies
from Diego Pellicer
17.76%
THC
___
CBD
$24.04⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Colin OG
from GHT LLC
30.35%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Colin OG S1
Strain
$20.03⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
24K
from GHT LLC
28.54%
THC
0.02%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$104.161 oz
In-store only
Alien Rocks
from GHT LLC
32.9%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$72.11½ oz
In-store only
Rainmaker
from GHT LLC
29.26%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$20.03⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from GHT LLC
24.21%
THC
___
CBD
$20.03⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Recon
from GHT LLC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Aliens On Moonshine
Strain
$20.03⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Harambe
from Diego Pellicer
16.23%
THC
___
CBD
$72.111 oz
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Diego Pellicer
23.87%
THC
___
CBD
$28.04⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GG4
from Diego Pellicer
24.41%
THC
___
CBD
$28.04⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Black Gold
from Diego Pellicer
23.98%
THC
___
CBD
$28.04⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Avitas Cartridge 0.5g- Indica
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$24½ g
In-store only
Kaviar Cone 1.5g
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$231.5 g
In-store only
Kush Masters Live Resin 1g - Mandarin Sunset
from Kush Masters
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Kush Masters Live Resin 1g - BBHB
from Kush Masters
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Kush Masters Live Resin 1g - White Afghani
from Kush Masters
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Harmony Shatter 1g
from Harmony Extract
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.031 g
In-store only
Avitas Cartridge 0.5g- Sativa
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$24½ g
In-store only
Avitas Cartridge 0.5g- Hybrid
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$24½ g
In-store only
Avitas Cartridge 1g- Sativa
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Tangerine Fusion Sauce
from Harmony Extract
___
THC
___
CBD
$19½ g
In-store only
Grapefruit Fusion Sauce
from Harmony Extract
___
THC
___
CBD
$19½ g
In-store only
Lemonade Fusion Sauce
from Harmony Extract
___
THC
___
CBD
$19½ g
In-store only
Harmony Live Sugar 1g
from Harmony Extract
95%
THC
___
CBD
$20.031 g
In-store only
Coda Salt & Nibs 100mg
from Coda Signature
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
12