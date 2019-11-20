Do you love cannabis? Do you love amazing prices and awesome deals? Do you want those prices and deals to save you money and have your products delivered to you at home for free? Well good news, you're right where you need to be! You've found us! We are Diem Cannabis Delivery - Portland's most dynamic delivery-only dispensary! PORTLAND.HELLODIEM.COM is where all the magic happens... from our product menu, to your shopping experience, to placing your order and receiving your delivery - visit Portland.hellodiem.com to begin! This is how Diem's FREE Cannabis Delivery Service works: STEP 1: Go to PORTLAND.HELLODIEM.COM or call us at 503-610-9019. STEP 2: Build your order for amazing flower, pre-rolls, oil cartridges, dabs, edibles, CBD products, and/or accessories by signing up with a dutchie account. STEP 3: Place your order and receive an email confirmation + confirmation text messages communicating when your Diem Delivery Budtender will be arriving with your package and products! STEP 4: Your products are delivered to your residence ASAP with no delivery fees! That's right, FREE DELIVERY! BONUS: You can pay with cash or *debit* or *credit* card! A few more details about Diem Cannabis - Delivery. Our delivery hours are 11:30pm to 8pm every 'Diem' day (same day orders must be placed by 7:45pm). We accept Cash, Debit and Credit cards. We are licensed by the city of Portland and the state of Oregon to make cannabis product deliveries to recreational customers aged 21+, and current Oregon Medical Marijuana patients aged 18+. You can shop online at PORTLAND.HELLODIEM.COM, where you'll find all of our amazing products as well as photos and descriptions of them. We source all of our products locally from organic producers, and we also grow our own amazing indoor organic flower at Diem Farms! We currently serve these zip codes: 97201, 97202, 97204, 97205, 97206, 97209, 97210, 97211, 97212, 97213, 97214, 97215, 97217, 97218, 97221, 97227, 97232 or 97239 + more! West of 122nd Ave, from NW and the Pearl, to Sellwood, and from the SW hills through Downtown to Alberta we’re delighted to share free weed delivery services to your front door between the hours of 12noon – 9pm every 'Diem' day of the week. Thanks for reading, we can't wait to serve you! ~ Cannabis is for everyone ~ -Diem Cannabis Delivery Team