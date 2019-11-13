Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Happy wednesday! You can get 13% OFF of the whole store or order online at salem.hellodiem.com for FREE delivery! (Daliy deals excluded)
About
Diem's motto is "Cannabis is for Everyone" and that means we have the highest quality products as well as great deals, always offered at a fair price!
FREE SALEM WEED DELIVERY
~ Order online at salem.hellodiem.com ~
** Our license gives us the privilege of delivering to Salem residential addresses only **
** $30 order minimum for delivery **
** Must be 21 years old or 18 with a valid OMMP card, IDs will be checked at the door **
~ Check out our Daily Diem Specials In Store ~
Mad Monday ~ 20% Off all Oil Cartridges!!
Diem Day Tuesday ~ 20% off all Live Resin & Live Resin Oil Cartridges & Diamonds!
Wild Wednesday ~ % off based on the date! (minimum 10% off)
Thrifty Thursday ~ 30% off pre-rolls!
Follower Friday ~ 30% off any one item for following us on social media!!
Sweet Shatterday ~ 10% off concentrates / 20% off edibles
Salvation Sunday ~ 25% off all RSO,Topicals, and Tinctures
Diem Weed Card Loyalty Program!
Spend $10 pretax to earn yourself a stamp. Earn all 12 stamps and you get to spin the Diem Weed Wheel with a chance to win $50 CASH, Diem merchandise, and more!
(One stamp per visit/delivery)
Military Discount:
15% off if you have served in the United State armed forces! Must have a valid military ID.
Senior Citizen Discount:
10% off if you are 55+ years of age!
Birthday Discount:
10% off on your birthday!
We love you! And we hope to see you soon!