great place! highly recommended.
4.9
10 reviews
Great place!
First time visit the other day got some killer papaya punch 26% I loved it thanks guys
Thanks for the review iconicchronic! Our farm team takes special care with growing and cultivating each and every one of our strains to make sure they reach max potency and potential:) Diem Farms Papaya Punch is one of our best flowers we have grown and we are so glad to hear that you enjoyed it! We cant wait to see you again and get you some more great Diem Farms products:)
Since I first started coming here the employees have been nothing but helpful and friendly. They've given great service every time and the atmosphere is very clean and tidy. Can't wait for what might be to come soon! :)
Been super friendly every single time. I haven’t used the delivery yet but based on the customer service during my in store visits I will definitely be trying it out.
We can't wait to bring you some weed! Order anytime between noon and 8:00pm any day of the week and we'll bring that same friendly service along with your baggie of goodies!
The place was beautiful and the people are friendly and knowledgeable
Thanks for coming in and supporting our shop! We appreciate you!
Great selection of all cannabis products. Knowledgeable staff and a very orderly and tidy shop. The only place in Salem that I shop for all of my Cannabis needs. And they DELIVER!
Wow what a kind review! Thank you for that assortment of compliments, we're really glad that you're able to fulfill all of your cannabis needs with us! Thanks for coming in :)
This is the only place I buy cannabis. The people treat you like family and they have the best deals in town and conveniently located for me
Thank you so much for your support! You're always family here!
Love the preroll selection
Glad you're liking the joints, John. We just got a bunch of delicious White Tahoe Cookies pre-rolls that I'm sure you'll love!