First time visit the other day got some killer papaya punch 26% I loved it thanks guys

Dispensary said:

Thanks for the review iconicchronic! Our farm team takes special care with growing and cultivating each and every one of our strains to make sure they reach max potency and potential:) Diem Farms Papaya Punch is one of our best flowers we have grown and we are so glad to hear that you enjoyed it! We cant wait to see you again and get you some more great Diem Farms products:)