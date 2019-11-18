Diem's motto is "Cannabis is for Everyone" and that means we have the highest quality products as well as great deals, always offered at a fair price! FREE SALEM WEED DELIVERY ~ Order online at salem.hellodiem.com or call us at 503-505-6434! ~ ** Our license gives us the privilege of delivering to Salem residential addresses only ** ** $30 order minimum for delivery ** ** Must be 21 years old or 18 with a valid OMMP card, IDs will be checked at the door ** ~ Check out our Daily Specials In Store and Online: Monday Madness ~ 20% off all Oil Cartridges! Top Tier Tuesday ~ 20% off all Live Resin & Live Resin Oil Cartridges & Diamonds! Wild Wednesday ~ % off based on the date! (minimum 10% off) Thrifty Thursday ~ 30% off Pre-rolls! Flower Friday ~ 20% off all WEED strains! Sweet Shatterday ~ 10% off concentrates & 20% off edibles! Salvation Sunday ~ 25% off all RSO, Topicals, and Tinctures Diem Weed Card Loyalty Program! Spend $10 pretax to earn yourself a stamp. Earn all 12 stamps and you get to spin the Diem Weed Wheel with a chance to win $50 CASH, Diem merchandise, and more! (One stamp per visit/delivery) Military Discount: 15% off if you have served in the United State armed forces! Must have a valid military ID. Senior Citizen Discount: 10% off if you are 55+ years of age! Birthday Discount: 10% off on your birthday! We love you! And we hope to see you soon!