Discounted Cannabis is an independently owned Cannabis Retailer. With many locations in Alberta, alongside our sister company Uncle Sam's Cannabis we are growing our business into Ontario. We promise to have the the best prices or we will price match anyone! We carry many different companies from 7Acres, Canaca, Original Stash, Mood Ring, Pure Sunfarms, Steel City Green to name a few. We carry a variety of Hybrid, Indica and Sativa Dried Flower and Prerolls as well as Edibles, Topicals and concentrates. We have a huge selection of accessories for all your 420 needs! We are open 365 Days a year 9am-11pm