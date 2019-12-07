148 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 25
Show All 36
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$60
Deals
$3 1g PreRolls !!!
Roll on in today & pick up some 1g PreRolls at a bargin price !! 1g PreRolls rolling out the door for only $3 Today !!! Super Lemon Haze, Dutchess, or Berry White !! All Aboard !!
Sorry we can not combine discounts !
$3 1g PreRolls !!!
Roll on in today & pick up some 1g PreRolls at a bargin price !! 1g PreRolls rolling out the door for only $3 Today !!! Super Lemon Haze, Dutchess, or Berry White !! All Aboard !!
Sorry we can not combine discounts !
All Products
Platinum phantom Og by GREEN ISLAND GROWERS
from Green Island Growers
24.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Platinum phantom Og
Strain
$7each
In-store only
Diesel Thai by FALCANNA
from Falcanna
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Diesel Thai
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Blueberry by DOUBLE DELICIOUS
from Double Delicious
69.68%
THC
8.46%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$20each
In-store only
SILVERTIP by DOUBLE DELICIOUS
from Double Delicious
62.7%
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
SOUR DADDY by VIVA CANNABIS
from Viva Cannabis
51.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
SOUR DADDY
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Mango Kush by DABULOUS EXTRACTS
from DABULOUS EXTRACTS
84.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Mixed by SOS
from SOS
95.05%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Cenex by DABSTRACT
from Dabstract
66%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
White Rhino by DOUBLE DELICIOUS
from Double Delicious
76%
THC
0.4%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$22each
In-store only
SPACEWALK by SVIN GARDEN
from Svin Garden
67.4%
THC
12.8%
CBD
SPACEWALK
Strain
$30each
In-store only
CBD by CANNA ORGANIX
from Canna Organix
1.69%
THC
92.37%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Mixed by CANNA ORGANIX
from Canna Organix
87.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$60each
In-store only
GDP PINE TSUNAMI by Stryps
from Stryps
11.23%
THC
9.87%
CBD
GDP PINE TSUNAMI
Strain
$6each
In-store only
BIGFOOT PINE TSUNAMI by Stryps
from Stryps
9.3%
THC
11.6%
CBD
BIGFOOT PINE TSUNAMI
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Critical Kush by DOUBLE DELICIOUS
from Double Delicious
77.3%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Cinex by DOUBLE DELICIOUS
from Double Delicious
70.5%
THC
2%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Mixed by SITKA PACKAGING
from SITKA PACKAGING
36.65%
THC
0.72%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$40each
In-store only
HELLS FIRE by MAGIC TIME FARMS
from Magic Time Farms
68.5%
THC
0%
CBD
HELLS FIRE
Strain
$30each
In-store only
BS MOXEY INDICA CINNAMON MINTS 5MG X 20/PACK (100MG)
from Botanica
3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$30each
In-store only
CE PIONEER SQUARE PINAPPLE 10MG
from CRAFT ELIXERS
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
DD CAPSULES 1:1 100MG
from Double Delicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
GOP CARAMEL SUGAR 10MG
from PANDA CANDY
___
THC
___
CBD
$4each
In-store only
GOP CHOCOLATE SUGAR 10MG
from PANDA CANDY
___
THC
___
CBD
$4each
In-store only
GOP CITRUS SUGAR 10MG
from PANDA CANDY
___
THC
___
CBD
$4each
In-store only
GOP BLUE RASPBERRY WEEDIRITA SUGAR 10MG
from PANDA CANDY
___
THC
___
CBD
$4each
In-store only
GOP POMTINI SUGAR 10MG
from PANDA CANDY
___
THC
___
CBD
$4each
In-store only
GOP SUGAR FREE MINT 10MG
from PANDA CANDY
___
THC
___
CBD
$4each
In-store only
CE PIONEER SQUARE PINEAPPLE CBD 10MG
from Craft Elixirs
10mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
BRF JAMROCKS STRAWBERRY KIWI 100MG
from JAM ROCKS
1mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
EH 420 MINI MILK 10MG
from Evergreen Herbal
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
GR DOOZIES PEACH 2PK
from DOOZIES
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
GR DOOZIES SOUR CHERRY 2PK
from DOOZIES
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
EH 420 MINI DARK SEA SALT 10MG
from Evergreen Herbal
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
NWCS RAMEN SEASONING 100MG
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
NWCS CHOCOLAE CHIP COOKIES 100MG
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
EM CBD DARK CHOCOLATE
from Canna Vita
10mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CE PIONEER SQUARES CBD CHERRY 10MG
from CRAFT ELIXERS
1mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
THC SUGAR FREE CINNAMON 100MG
from THC Express
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
CE PIONEER SQUARE WATERELON KIWI 10MG
from CRAFT ELIXERS
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
NWCS LEFT HANDED SUGAR 100MG
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
1234