Established in 2016, Dispensarios 420 offers a wide range of medical cannabis, cannabinoids, cannabis oils, THC concentrates and edible cannabis for health therapies. Our trained and knowledgeable staff are highly informed and educated to provide you with personalized and supportive care in using or ingesting your cannabis medicine. We supply the highest grade of medical cannabis and extracts from our trusted licensed producers. All of our products are regulated and tested for quality assurance for human medical marijuana consumption in licensed laboratories.