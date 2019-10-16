89 products
Kosher Tangie – Live Sugar
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
72.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
from Revolution Enterprises
21.83%
THC
0%
CBD
“Bubba Fett”
from GTI
28.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Face Off OG
from Grassroots Cannabis
21.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
from Grassroots Cannabis
27.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
from Grassroots Cannabis
22.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Katsu Bubba Kush
from Cresco Labs
23.96%
THC
0%
CBD
“Sugar Plum Sunset”
from Cresco Labs
24.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Durban
from Bedford Grow
24.06%
THC
0.39%
CBD
“Orange Afghani”
from Bedford Grow
24.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Harle Tsu
from verano
7.09%
THC
14.07%
CBD
Sojay Haze
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
24.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Wu
from Bedford Grow
0.78%
THC
17.15%
CBD
Kundunz IBL
from Bedford Grow
25.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Sorbet
from Cresco Labs
24.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Boo (Boo)
from Cresco Labs
23.25%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC – Diamonds + Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
73.02%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Kubbie Kush – Live Sugar
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
57.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Skunk – Live Sauce
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
61.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison – Live Sauce
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
64.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Skunk – Live Budder
from Cresco Labs
70.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruit Chews- Betty's Eddies
from GTI
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
"Betty's Eddies" - Bedtime Betty's
from GTI
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
“Relief” – 14:1 CBD Tablets
from verano
0.16mg
THC
2.45mg
CBD
“Comfort” – 1:1 CBD Tablets
from verano
2.5mg
THC
2.5mg
CBD
“Ascend” – THC Tablets
from verano
24.8mg
THC
0mg
CBD
CBN Capsules
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
“Pomegranate Acai” Tonic
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
97.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
“Mandarin Orange” Tonic
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
97.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
“Raspberry Lemonade” Tonic
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
97.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
“Citrus Lime” 1:1 Tonic
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
97.2mg
THC
111.6mg
CBD
“Tropical Punch” – 1:1 Tonic Shot
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
24.3mg
THC
24.3mg
CBD
“Raspberry Lemonade” – Tonic Shot
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
24.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
“Cucumber Watermelon” – Tonic Shot
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
24.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
“Pomegranate Acai” – Tonic Shot
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
24.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
"Gorilla Chew" - Fruit Chew
from Revolution Enterprises
80.99mg
THC
0.48mg
CBD
"Freedom Fudgies"
from Revolution Enterprises
50mg
THC
0.3mg
CBD
“Kushies Caramels”
from Revolution Enterprises
50mg
THC
6.22mg
CBD
"Wild Blueberry" - Infused Syrup
from Revolution Enterprises
6.58mg
THC
100mg
CBD
