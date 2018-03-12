From seed in the soil to bud on the shelf, Dispo provides medical cannabis. Whether our customers purchase our own homegrown cannabis extracts, edibles, marijuana drinks, tinctures, and cannabis infused products or select something from one of our vendor partners, they understand they are getting the best the state has to offer. No matter if we are breaking ground on a new store, a new strain, Dispo remains focused on the future. Our goal is to change the perception of marijuana and its consumption, through showcasing the medicinal benefits of the plant allowing cannabis to integrate into daily life as a lifesaving alternative medicine. Hoping to one day Span the state, Dispo will Be Michigan's largest and leading provision center chain in the Great Lakes offering a wide selection of products in addition to flowers (buds), which include wax, shatter, live resin, pre-rolled cones, vape pens, dab rigs, and so much more. We call our style, "Growing GOOD Vibes". Welcome to the Dispo Family.