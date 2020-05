Beast159 on April 21, 2020

WOW ! What a site. A 1/2 mile long line of patients, in their vehicles down 8 mile road, waiting to get their best deals at DISTRICT 3. HAPPY 420 everyone. To all my Budtenders, I SALUTE you (plus a $10 tip helps) for your hard work supplying the masses ! Except for a few knuckleheads driving down the line of waiting customers, with their turn signal on trying to cut in line, everything went very smoothly. A big thank you for serving us. BudBeast