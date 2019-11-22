Follow
Pickup available
District 3
Pickup available
5862986440
570 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 160
Show All 48
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
💥DISCOUNTS FOR MILITARY & VETERAN 💥
Valid 2/13/2018
💥MILITARY & VETERAN DISCOUNT💥 🍃Receive 10% off your entire purchase on regular priced items *Must present Military or Veteran ID to redeem this offer *Excludes current specials and discounted items *May not be combined with any other offer *Restrictions & Exclusions May Apply
*Must present Military or Veteran ID to redeem this offer *Excludes current specials and discounted items *May not be combined with any other offer *Restrictions & Exclusions May Apply
💥DISCOUNTS FOR MILITARY & VETERAN 💥
Valid 2/13/2018
💥MILITARY & VETERAN DISCOUNT💥 🍃Receive 10% off your entire purchase on regular priced items *Must present Military or Veteran ID to redeem this offer *Excludes current specials and discounted items *May not be combined with any other offer *Restrictions & Exclusions May Apply
*Must present Military or Veteran ID to redeem this offer *Excludes current specials and discounted items *May not be combined with any other offer *Restrictions & Exclusions May Apply
All Products
Reggie Bush (PRE-PACKAGED OZ)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$801 ounce
$801 ounce
Legendary Gardenz Wedding Cake (PRE-PACKAGED 3.5G)
from Legendary Gardenz
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Gorilla Cookie
from District Club
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Garlic Breath
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Sunshine Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Gorilla Snacks
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Durban Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Birthday Cake Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Orange Wreck
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Sour L.S.D
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Scooby Snacks
from District Club
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
GG1 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #1)
from Unknown Brand
29%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Orange Cookie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Alpha Buddz Papaya (PRE-PACKAGED 3.5G)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Sour OG (PRE-PACKAGED OZ)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1201 ounce
$1201 ounce
Paris OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Cinderella 99 (PRE-PACKAGED OZ)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1601 ounce
$1601 ounce
Cali Gold (PRE-PAKCKAGED OZ)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 ounce
$1001 ounce
Garlic Cookie
from Unknown Brand
32%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) (PRE-PACKAGED OZ)
from Unknown Brand
27.75%
THC
___
CBD
$2001 ounce
$2001 ounce
God's Gift
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
OG Kush
from District Club
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Lemon Haze
from District Club
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Canna Boys Animal Mint #2 (PRE-PACKAGED 3.5G)
from Canna Boys
___
THC
___
CBD
$70⅛ ounce
$70⅛ ounce
Tangie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Canna Boys Tropicana Cookies (PRE-PACKAGED 3.5G)
from Canna Boys
___
THC
___
CBD
$70⅛ ounce
$70⅛ ounce
Garlic Cookie (PRE-PACKED OZ)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2251 ounce
$2251 ounce
Premium Shake (PRE-PACKAGED OZ)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 ounce
$501 ounce
Paquette Premium Farms Babylon OG (PRE-PACKAGED)
from PAQUETTE PREMIUM FARMS
23%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Samoa (Pre-Packaged Oz)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Lemon Cake (Pre-Packaged Oz)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2001 ounce
$2001 ounce
Royal Queen (Pre-Packaged Oz)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2001 ounce
$2001 ounce
Gelato
from Exotikz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Purple Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Grapefruit Kush
from District Club
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Ghost Og (Pre-Packaged OZ)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2001 ounce
$2001 ounce
Raw Dawg (Pre-Packaged Oz)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2001 ounce
$2001 ounce
Lavender Cookies (Pre-Packaged OZ)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Sour Diesel Kush (Pre-Packaged)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1701 ounce
$1701 ounce
SFV OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
12345 ... 15