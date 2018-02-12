Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Marcel is a real one. District 3 has good deals and a friendly staff. Throw some tip dollars in their jar, they deserve every cent.
Reizashi
on November 20, 2019
The staff is knowledgeable. Thanks guys.
Ginakmet
on November 20, 2019
The staff is awesome. The flower is top notch. I wouldnt go anywhere else
7Thunders
on November 19, 2019
District 3 has an Excellent Staff. Very Personable, Respectful, and Knowledgeable. The products are of excellent quality, at a lower required donation. It's My favorite Dispensary in Detroit. All Herbs , and the leaves of Fruit trees are the healing of The Nations.
Beast159
on November 18, 2019
Great flower for the best $$$. All the budtenders are great, especially Matt !
Batmanmayer94
on November 18, 2019
I'm disappointed. I came in for 2 ozs the other day, paying over $350 and I was shorted AT LEAST a gram and a half out of each oz. Can you please do something?
Amayes2013
on November 18, 2019
For me it is easy to get to
Loocsinatas
on November 17, 2019
Hands down the best dispensary around. The staff is helpful, fast, and friendly. Great deals all around, great quality buds!
Jgillespie13
on November 16, 2019
Immediate service, plenty of strains to choose from, got some freebies for my first visit