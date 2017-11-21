Follow
Doc's Apothecary - Denver / Globeville
Med: $45 OTD 1000mg Robhots
Valid 9/9/2019 – 1/1/2020
Med: 1000 mg Robhot gummies in a variety of flavors
Med: 1000 mg Robhot gummies in a variety of flavors
Valid 9/9/2019 – 1/1/2020
$90 OTD Doc's Flower Ounce
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Medical: $90 OTD, tax included. Must present coupon to redeem, while supplies last! Code: 9090fly
Medical: $90 OTD, tax included. Must present coupon to redeem, while supplies last! Code: 9090fly
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
$20 OTD Double Black single gram Live Resin
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Tax included, must show coupon for redemption!
Tax included, must show coupon for redemption!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Recreational Store in Northglenn. Double Black brand Live Resin Only. [LIMIT 2]
BOGO 50% Dabba Chocolate
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Buy one, Get one 50% off Dabba brand Chocolates Must Show Coupon to Redeem. [LIMIT 3] Code: 1180y
Buy one, Get one 50% off Dabba brand Chocolates Must Show Coupon to Redeem. [LIMIT 3]
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
$125 Live Resin 7G Bucket OTD
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
MED: 7 Grams of Live Resin for $125 OTD! See Offer Details. 7G Units. Code: 0604y LIMIT 4.
MED: 7 Grams of Live Resin for $125 OTD! See Offer Details. 7G Units. LIMIT 4.
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Medical Store in Globeville & Northglenn.