Doc's Apothecary - Northglenn / North Denver
(303) 974-5966
462 products
Deals
$50 Shake Oz OTD
Valid 7/29/2019 – 12/1/2019
Rec: Ounce of Shake for $50 OTD. See Offer Details. Code: 5002ly
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Recreational Store in Northglenn. State Limit Applies. Other restrictions may apply. Other store products, do not include tax. While supplies lasts. OTD = Price INCLUDES tax! Must SHOW coupon to redeem. Promo Code: 0604y SCREENSHOTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED
All Products
TURPLE
from RD INDUSTRIES LLC.
15.56%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
JEWISH APPLE CAKE
from Leiffa
22.13%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
TAHOE ALIEN
from JET BLACK
18.31%
THC
___
CBD
$1901 oz
In-store only
FREEZER BURN | POPCORN
from JET BLACK
23.62%
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ oz
In-store only
BREAD AND BUTTER
from Silverpeak
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$1501 oz
In-store only
CHEESEQUAKE
from COOPER MASON VENTURES LLC
22%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
BANANA KUSH
from DOC'S APOTHECARY
26.43%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
TROPIC TRUFFLE
from JET BLACK
20.59%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
CHEESEQUAKE | POPCORN
from COOPER MASON VENTURES LLC
23%
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ oz
In-store only
DOC'S DURBAN POISON
from DOC'S APOTHECARY
15.61%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
DOC'S SPOCK'S OG
from DOC'S APOTHECARY
18.96%
THC
___
CBD
$1501 oz
In-store only
GORILLA GLUE
from JET BLACK
30.4%
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ oz
In-store only
JEWISH APPLE CAKE
from JET BLACK
21.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
BZL | POPCORN
from JET BLACK
24.56%
THC
___
CBD
$35¼ oz
In-store only
14ER DREAMWALKER
from 14ER BOULDER
27.53%
THC
___
CBD
$1901 oz
In-store only
14ER WEDDING CAKE
from 14ER BOULDER
27.86%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
SOUR SHERBERT
from JET BLACK
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$1901 oz
In-store only
14ER MAC
from 14ER BOULDER
31%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
DOC Z | POPCORN
from JET BLACK
23.45%
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ oz
In-store only
DOC Z
from JET BLACK
21.34%
THC
___
CBD
$1901 oz
In-store only
SOUR DIESEL
from BORIS DYNOWSKI
17.81%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
14ER GORILLA GLUE | SHAKE OZ
from 14ER BOULDER
23.87%
THC
___
CBD
$601 oz
In-store only
WEDDING CAKE
from Silverpeak
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$1501 oz
In-store only
SUPER LEMON SHERBET
from JET BLACK
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$1901 oz
In-store only
SOUR STRAWBERRY | POPCORN
from Silverpeak
17.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ oz
In-store only
DRAGON
from Silverpeak
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ oz
In-store only
CITRAL GLUE
from JET BLACK
23.28%
THC
___
CBD
$1901 oz
In-store only
COLORADO CHEM
from JET BLACK
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$1901 oz
In-store only
GHOST X PLK | POPCORN
from BORIS DYNOWSKI
18%
THC
___
CBD
$35¼ oz
In-store only
DOC'S PURPLE CRACK
from DOC'S APOTHECARY
26.96%
THC
___
CBD
$1501 oz
In-store only
TIGERS MILK
from Silverpeak
14.9%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
14ER CHEM SOUR | SHAKE
from 14ER BOULDER
24.92%
THC
___
CBD
$601 oz
In-store only
PILLOW FACTORY
from JET BLACK
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
TROPSANTO
from JET BLACK
27.23%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
YETI GLUE
from JET BLACK
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
CITRIQUE
from JET BLACK
21.17%
THC
___
CBD
$1901 oz
In-store only
SUPER WHITE
from Silverpeak
18.2%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
TIGERS MILK
from COOPER MASON VENTURES LLC
14.9%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
FLO
from COOPER MASON VENTURES LLC
14.3%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
WEDDING CAKE | POPCORN
from BUD FOX
18.55%
THC
___
CBD
$35¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
