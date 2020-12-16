Stop by our store and come take a breather! Located in the heart of the Kawarthas, in the beautiful town of Bobcaygeon. We are Bobcaygeon’s first Cannabis retailer, and our aim is to provide our customers with a truly genuine and excellent customer service experience. Our budtenders are knowledgeable, genuine, kind, caring, and compassionate Cannabis enthusiasts who are here to help you with all your cannabis needs. Stop in on your way to the cottage, or when shopping or dining in Bobcaygeon. As a teenager, our CEO Abe Navarro dreamed of opening a Cannabis Dispensary. Always a cannabis enthusiast, he wanted to bring both his knowledge and passion to the industry. When the opportunity to enter the legal cannabis market arose, Abe turned that vision into a reality. Along with his father, Abe Sr., and fellow cannabis enthusiast John, they formed Docks Cannabis, opening the first cannabis dispensary in the Town of Bobcaygeon! Their joint passion for cannabis is what drives Docks Cannabis, as they strive to impart their knowledge and enthusiasm to both their customers and their staff. To break the mold of sterility in design and culture, and to provide an excellent customer service experience to our customers. At Docks Cannabis, we strive to help people live life on their own terms while building strong and deeply-rooted relationships within the community. For people looking to take a breather, Docks Cannabis provides an environment of ease and connection to nature. Being part of the Docks Cannabis family means you are genuine to the cottage/Canadian lifestyle and are committed to creating an authentic experience for our customers. TRANSPARENCY Honest feedback is constructive. We value open communication and feedback from our team and are personally committed to empowering the entire Docks Cannabis family by remaining transparent about business goals and objectives. INTEGRITY We believe success requires everyone to act with integrity, in the best interest of your team, and through sharing a common intention of helping Docks Cannabis succeed. EDUCATION Knowledge is power. We believe that being the best means imparting personalized knowledge to each customer who walks into Docks Cannabis, based on their unique and individualized needs. JUDGMENT We are a responsible retailer. Ensuring the health and safety of our customers is top of mind.