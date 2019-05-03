Docs Smokeshop has been around since the 70's. We carry a full selection of Cbd's and all your smoking needs. We have Cbds in all forms such as topical s, tinctures, vapes, trans dermal patches,edibles, and pet Cbds. We carry a full line of vapes for flower, concentrates and pre filled cartridges. We pride ourselves on customer service and maintaining fair prices! Please join our rewards club for deeper discounts. We have parking out back and please use back door for your convenience. Docs also carries Cbds for pets. We are big pet advocates and give back to many local rescues !