Bubby18 on December 5, 2019

This is by FAR the most amazing dispensary I’ve found in Tulsa. Besides having amazing products for really great prices and new deals and specials every week, it’s their staff that keeps bringing me back again and again. Sky, Gary and Hannah are just a few of their amazing staff members but every single person that works there is extremely professional and extensively knowledgeable about all their products and are very helpful with any questions or needs that you might have. I honestly don’t see myself going anywhere else from now on.